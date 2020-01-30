Friday, Jan. 31

Aggressive action is OK, but impulsive action is not. Choose your strategy for practical, not emotional, reasons. Consider starting a new chapter that has the potential to fulfill your dreams. Put your time and effort into something you believe in and can see yourself doing for the rest of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your intellect will help you win. Great ideas coupled with speed and accuracy will dazzle everyone you encounter. If you set up meetings and attend networking functions, you’ll discover valuable information.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A big decision will be easy if you follow your heart. You have more options than you realize. Happiness is up to you and is within reach. Use your creative imagination.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t gamble or let someone bully you into taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Your time is valuable and is best used to help you get ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Personal information will elude you. Do your due diligence before you get involved in something that may pose a problem. Make a domestic adjustment that will ease stress.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}