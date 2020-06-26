SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pour your heart and soul into what you do best. Take the initiative to make your life better. Don’t let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Spend some time with an admirer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may thrive on change, but before you decide to make a move, consider the potential financial ramifications. You are best off waiting for a better deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t change direction midstream. Stay on track, focus on what will benefit you most and associate with people who understand what you are trying to achieve. Romance is featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your intuition to guide you down the best path. Put more effort into personal gain, changing your direction and pursuing a goal that makes you feel impassioned.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Check out the online job listings and redo your resume to fit what’s available. Refrain from mixing up your desire for change with what’s best for you. Listen to reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check out what’s doable and set your expectations high. Your drive and ambition will make it easy for you to relay what you have to offer. Don’t let your ego get in the way of your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have what it takes to make things happen, as long as you don’t allow temptation or peer pressure to lead you astray. Make your health and success priorities.

