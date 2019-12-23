Wednesday, Dec. 25
Do your own thing, try something new and follow your dream. The more you can do to claim personal freedom, the better. It’s time to take control and make your life what you want it to be. Be open about your needs and willing to stand behind your promises.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider the changes you want to make next year. Take a look at your spending habits and make adjustments to ensure that you bring in more than you hand out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Figure out the changes you want to make to counter any uncertainty you face. Refuse to let someone from your past interfere in your current personal situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You may feel tired with all the hard work you’ve put in this festive season. Cheer up; an unexpected gift will brighten your day.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Family and friends will highlight your day. You will find love, peace and joy in what transpires today. Old feuds can be resolved, and new beginnings started.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The more you do to assist and accommodate those who need help, the better you will feel as the day progresses. A positive change will gain you some freedom.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your feelings with someone who affects the way you live. What’s offered will take you by surprise. Make romance and love priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A secret surprise will turn out to be the best gift ever. Family and friends will show gratitude for your thoughtful and caring offerings throughout the year.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Participating in festivities and family discussions can be useful, as long as you don’t offer to take on more than you can handle. Make suggestions, but don’t take charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose to be easygoing, complimentary and fun today. Your attitude will have a lot to do with how others treat you. Leave a good impression.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Plan to have some fun. Whether you’re on your own, with a loved one or the whole family, be thankful for what you have. Don’t collide with a stubborn personality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do something nice for people who could use it. Offering a helping hand or making a kind gesture will be reciprocated in a gratifying but straightforward manner. A surprise is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Eat, drink and be merry, but don’t go overboard and annoy someone who loves you. Be sure to share half the workload as well as the treasures given by friends and family.