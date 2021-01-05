GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Physical activity will be challenging if you compete with someone who doesn’t play fair. Consider what you are up against and whether it’s in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will run high regarding family matters. Put your ego aside and look at the facts. You’ll come up with a solution that will appease everyone involved. Physical fitness will ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your life simple. The less you interact with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on home improvements. Romance is on the rise. Look into starting a side business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something risky or that might put you in debt. Spend more time taking care of your financial, physical and emotional well-being. Don’t fold under pressure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Charm will help deflect a demanding someone. Offer solutions in place of bailing someone out physically or financially. Pay more attention to what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change of heart will cause short-term uncertainty. Take a step back, and you will discover what you can do to turn around a bothersome situation. Honesty and facts matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Check in with someone you have collaborated with successfully, and you will be offered options that pique your interest. Before you jump in, consider the possible consequences.

