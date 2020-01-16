GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Getting along with others will be necessary if you want to get things done on time, but don’t promise to do anything that will jeopardize your health or financial future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Love and romance should be priorities. A kind gesture or offering will encourage a positive personal change. Traveling or attending an event that sparks your interest is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep moving forward. Sort out what you want, who you want to spend time with and how best to improve your current personal situation. Demonstrate your feelings and intentions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your practical attitude will help you keep the peace as well as ensure that you get along with everyone. Implement a subtle change that will open a doorway to new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Your future can change in an instant, so do the best you can, and don’t hesitate to apply yourself wholeheartedly to secure your position. Professional and financial gains are apparent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Share your emotions with a loved one. Less talk and more action are what will encourage positive change. Refuse to let uncertainty stop you from voicing your thoughts and feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Taking on too much will be stressful. Sign up only for what you know you can complete. Taking time to do something you enjoy will improve your well-being.

