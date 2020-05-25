SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of legal, financial or medical matters in a timely fashion. If you neglect something valuable, you can expect to receive a penalty or setback. Make a positive domestic change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust what you know and see, not information passed along from an unknown source. Don’t trust an outsider to be honest or fair. Pay more attention to a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look over your options and consider what’s best for you. An old problem will resurface if you didn’t take care of it properly in the past. Leave nothing to chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Update your image if you think it’s become outdated. Romance is on the rise and will bring you closer to a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pour your energy into something creative, unique or special to you. How you use your skills will determine the impact you have.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Embrace educational pursuits. Whether you consult with an expert, learn a new skill or make personal improvements that will turn you into a marketable commodity, the results will be good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t speak without having the facts to back your words. If you want to stay in control, you have to know what and whom you need to beat. Let the past go.

