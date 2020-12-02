TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Show interest in what others do. You will reach a personal goal if you speak on your own behalf and negotiate positively. An improvement in a meaningful relationship will unfold.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t saddle yourself with someone’s problems. If you let someone mislead you or come between you and your pursuits, you will have regrets. Put your needs first. Tend to your own business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Handle business matters personally. A joint venture looks promising. A romantic gesture will prompt you to make a change that will improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Engage in activities that inspire you to get fit. Focus on things you love to do, and promote better relationships with friends and family. Speak up and do what you do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have more opportunities than you realize. Take a closer look at your options, and distance yourself from people trying to push you in a direction you don’t want to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Information you receive will change the way you handle personal and professional matters. Refuse to let anyone put you in an awkward position. If you want something, say so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Focus more on your physical and emotional well-being and less on past events. Take action and get your responsibilities out of the way, then move on to something that inspires and motivates you.

