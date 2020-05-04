LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take on additional responsibilities. Move at a comfortable speed in order to ease stress. You don’t have to keep up; you just have to do what’s best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Speak up, as what you have to say will make a difference. The people you encounter will offer you a connection that can help you prioritize your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Help yourself first. If you let someone take advantage of you, it will disrupt your life and a relationship with a loved one. Focus on home, family and romance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Bring about change for the right reason. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of an important decision. Don’t let hesitation limit your options. Be receptive to group discussions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider the reasons behind your desire to make a purchase. Look around, and you’ll discover that you can make do with what you’ve got. Channel your energy into physical work, exercise and romance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Relationship issues should be handled with care. Push for a change that is beneficial to everyone, not just to you. If you want a positive response, offer a fair solution.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you take charge and finish what you start, you’ll raise your profile, improve your reputation and receive a perk that will help boost your standard of living. Romance is featured.

