Tuesday, May 5
Pitch in and help. Your actions will affect how others respond and what you receive. Participate and be prepared to compromise when necessary, and you’ll find it easier to reach your goals as the year progresses. It’s up to you to create opportunities instead of waiting for them to come to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Finish what you start. Being productive will help deter criticism and arguments. Work to become more financially secure. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful how you allot your time. Acquiring knowledge and taking care of your health and physical needs should be priorities. Don’t trust anyone with your passwords or possessions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do whatever brings you joy, and it will ease stress. Give others space if you want to receive the same privilege. A worthwhile contribution will lift your spirits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what you do best and stay out of trouble. Refuse to get lured into someone else’s drama or get-rich-quick scheme. You’ll do best if you do your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you add a unique twist to the way you do things, you’ll discover a new way to use your skills. Focus on making money and expanding your interests.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take on additional responsibilities. Move at a comfortable speed in order to ease stress. You don’t have to keep up; you just have to do what’s best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Speak up, as what you have to say will make a difference. The people you encounter will offer you a connection that can help you prioritize your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Help yourself first. If you let someone take advantage of you, it will disrupt your life and a relationship with a loved one. Focus on home, family and romance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Bring about change for the right reason. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way of an important decision. Don’t let hesitation limit your options. Be receptive to group discussions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider the reasons behind your desire to make a purchase. Look around, and you’ll discover that you can make do with what you’ve got. Channel your energy into physical work, exercise and romance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Relationship issues should be handled with care. Push for a change that is beneficial to everyone, not just to you. If you want a positive response, offer a fair solution.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you take charge and finish what you start, you’ll raise your profile, improve your reputation and receive a perk that will help boost your standard of living. Romance is featured.
