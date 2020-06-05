SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't stop now. Strategize how best to move forward and keep the momentum flowing. A change to the way you live, think or do things will inspire you to try something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't think twice; if something doesn't feel right, follow your instincts and take a different route. Be smart when it comes to your health and emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and you'll be able to clear up a misunderstanding. The change that transpires will encourage better relationships with those closest to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let your creative imagination take over and you'll come up with an idea or plan that will improve your living situation. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let an emotional situation get you down. Consider where the complaint or criticism is coming from and make an intelligent adjustment that will help you get things back on track.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of matters of importance yourself. If you leave someone else in charge of your responsibilities, you'll be disappointed. Abide by the rules, or a penalty will be enforced.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone from your past will cause trouble. Don't trust anyone with your money, possessions or personal information. Take better care of your health and well-being. Preparation will be the prerequisite to success.

