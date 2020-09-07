AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take time to rejuvenate and pamper yourself. The break will be the pick-me-up you need to tackle some of the items you have on your to-do list. Romance should be a priority.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful how much information you share online or by phone. Keep your personal information secret, as well as your plans. Listen to what others have to say, and absorb the information thoroughly before you comment or get involved.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Work toward a goal. Avoid friction with colleagues or anyone who can ruin your day or reputation. Strive to be your best mentally, physically and emotionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't overdo it or take on too much. Keep working toward your goal. Don't take risks that can hurt your relationship with a loved one, lead to injury or damage your health.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Speak from the heart, say what's on your mind and do your best to resolve personal problems. Be willing to do your part and offer suggestions that help keep the peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to someone who needs your help. Be a good listener and a loyal friend, and you will gain respect, trust and admiration. A partnership looks promising.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Charm and diplomacy will be necessary to sidestep an emotional scene. Keep the peace, get your facts straight and avoid letting anyone talk you into something you don't want to do.

