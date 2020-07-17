SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Check your options before you agree to make a domestic change or repair. More than one opinion will help you get the best deal. Love and romance are featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take nothing for granted and expect nothing in return. Set an example and provide an incentive, and you will get all the help you need. Anger or force is discouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An energetic plan will motivate you to take better care of yourself. Reach out to a loved one to join you on a health-related journey. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take measures to enhance your reputation. Fundraisers, donations or charity work will lead to valuable information. Don’t let an emotional incident stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll find it difficult to get others to see things your way. Your best alternative is to put in the time to prove that your plan is worthwhile before enlisting help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take command to attract attention and gain respect. How you handle others will set the stage for future endeavors. It’s up to you to make opportunities happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance when it comes to money, health or a personal relationship. If you want something, persuasiveness alone won’t work, but a kind gesture will. Physical fitness is featured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0