AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your heart into whatever you do. Focus on making money and handling your finances properly. Don't give in to temptation or someone playing games with you. Take extra precautions when in public.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you agree to when asked for help. Make suggestions rather than donating your time or cash. Spend more time with a loved one who brings out the best in you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Being argumentative or pushy won't help you get your way. Be helpful, understanding and willing to work with others. Take care of your health and physical well-being. Avoid risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Plan carefully. Adhere to a budget, and don't promise more than you can deliver. Don't let yourself get caught in something that may be harmful to you emotionally or physically. Avoid arguments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Strive to get things done on time. Consider what you want and how to go about getting it without taking a risk. Patience and truth will be required if you want to avoid uncertainty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. If you overreact or take on too much, you'll regret it. Making home improvements and dealing with contracts and personal finances will improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep an open mind and learn from experience. Be willing to do the work yourself to achieve your objective. If you rely on someone or you follow instead of lead, you will have to backtrack.

