Friday, Sept. 4
Take care of money matters this year. Refuse to take to bail out someone from a tight spot. Don't meddle in business that is not your own. Positive change is heading your way. Stay focused on what makes you happy and what you want most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't make promises you cannot keep. Concentrate on making changes that will bring you peace of mind and improve your life. Strive to keep the peace without sacrificing your own goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look over personal papers, and update anything in need of it. A change that will lower your expenses will put your mind at ease. Take better care of your health and physical well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change will be good for your morale. Think about who you like to spend time with and the activities that bring you the most joy. Be honest with yourself as well as others regarding your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take on projects that will help cut your overhead or improve your home. Refuse to get caught in someone else's plans instead of focusing on what you want to happen.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think twice before you engage in an emotional battle with a loved one. Listen, be patient and try to find a workable solution. Getting along will be far less stressful in the end.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your heart into whatever you do. Focus on making money and handling your finances properly. Don't give in to temptation or someone playing games with you. Take extra precautions when in public.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you agree to when asked for help. Make suggestions rather than donating your time or cash. Spend more time with a loved one who brings out the best in you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Being argumentative or pushy won't help you get your way. Be helpful, understanding and willing to work with others. Take care of your health and physical well-being. Avoid risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Plan carefully. Adhere to a budget, and don't promise more than you can deliver. Don't let yourself get caught in something that may be harmful to you emotionally or physically. Avoid arguments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Strive to get things done on time. Consider what you want and how to go about getting it without taking a risk. Patience and truth will be required if you want to avoid uncertainty.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. If you overreact or take on too much, you'll regret it. Making home improvements and dealing with contracts and personal finances will improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep an open mind and learn from experience. Be willing to do the work yourself to achieve your objective. If you rely on someone or you follow instead of lead, you will have to backtrack.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!