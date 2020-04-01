Thursday, April 2

Keep the peace. Working alongside others is in your best interest. Personal improvement should be a priority this year, along with throwing yourself into something that not only excites you, but brings joy and satisfaction. Aim to please yourself as well as others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid getting involved in projects with people who don't share your sentiments. Equality and a strong work ethic will be essential if you want to get things done correctly and without conflict.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Time spent at home will bring you back to reality. Separating work from pleasure will be good for the soul and encourage you to spend more time with loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- How you handle peers, friends and family will make a difference. Stick to the truth and question anything that sounds suspicious. Facts matter, and choosing the right words will determine your success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An invitation may unnerve you, but attending the event in question will bring rewards. Get out and share your thoughts, and exciting options will be made available to you.

