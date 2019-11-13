Thursday, Nov. 14

Examine your lifestyle and consider your options. Action based on emotions, ego or what someone else wants you to do will not get the results you desire. If you work toward positive solutions and find common ground with longtime supporters this year, you will find peace of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotionally motivated spending won’t solve your problems. Re-evaluate how you live, eat and deal with stress. A revelation will encourage you to make an adjustment that leads to a healthy lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what you can to help others, but do so without upsetting a loved one or spending money you don’t have. Be practical, offer suggestions and tend to your own affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you dedicate time to something you feel passionate about, you will find a way to make it pay. A positive change is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You need an emotional outlet. Enrolling in a fitness class or making physical changes at home that will add to your comfort and convenience is favored. Romance will enhance your life.

