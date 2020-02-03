CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t reveal secret information or overreact. Once you gather all the information, you’ll realize that you are in a good position with plenty of opportunities heading your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you are too busy paying attention to others, you will upset someone you should be appreciating more. Be selective when it comes to romantic partners, friends and colleagues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A career change may not end up being what you expect. Do not make decisions regarding your position until you have had a chance to look over a contract.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Traveling and getting together with peers or relatives will confirm that you should not take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Prepare to say no to demanding people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take on only what’s important to you, and spend time with people who are beneficial to you. Plan your actions carefully and make the most of your time. Romance is on the rise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Channel your energy into something that counts. You will attract the attention of someone who is deceptive. Be careful not to rely on anyone but yourself when it comes to achieving your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you take stock of the past and the present, you will know what you have to do to reach your goal. Don’t be afraid to try something different.

