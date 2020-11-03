Wednesday, Nov. 4

Stick to the script this year. If you deviate from your plan, you will find it challenging to get back on track. Set reasonable goals and don’t waste time on trivial matters. Be honest with yourself and with your loved ones. Progress will be yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change made by a close friend or family member be a wake-up call. Don’t ignore the signs. An aggressive approach to joint ventures is favored. Make sure to include your loved ones in your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend less time pondering the impossible and more time focused on getting things done. Get together with someone who supports and encourages you for some needed reinforcement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. Allow others the freedom to do as they please. Working alone will have its advantages.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You are in a better position than you realize. Don’t let someone downplay what you have to offer. Pay close attention to medical, financial and legal matters. Romance is favored.