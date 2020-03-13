LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you work on something that excites you, you will discover inner strength and a wealth of untapped talent. Network with well-connected people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Difficulties in your personal life will surface. Don’t make a decision that will stop you from following through with your original plans. Focus on self-improvements, love and romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t hesitate to speak up about your intentions. Be proud of your accomplishments, and let others know what you can do. Use common sense and intelligence when dealing with children and seniors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep busy and don’t give anyone a chance to confuse you or lead you astray. Tidy up personal matters that could interfere with your advancement. Self-improvements can be made.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let anything upset you. Protect your reputation. Walk away from ill treatment. Take control and do what suits you best. Take pride in who you are and what you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t reveal your intentions. Your plans will have an impact if you take others by surprise. If you keep things simple, a positive change will improve your life. Romance is featured.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make a move or a change to your current living space. Relationships will improve if you discuss your intentions and build a solid plan with the people you care about most.

