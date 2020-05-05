LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Avoid conflict. Peace of mind comes with patience, the ability to see all sides of a situation and compromise. Weigh the pros and cons before you proceed. Personal improvement is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you appreciate others, you will avoid unnecessary criticism and complaints. Channel your energy into tying up loose ends, making investments and choosing a healthier lifestyle. Be well informed and prepared.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Get back to basics and stick to the facts. Focus on personal fitness, health, diet and maintaining functional relationships. Honesty will be essential when dealing with partnership issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change is doable, as long as you keep everyone affected by your decisions in the loop. Simple solutions, a willingness to listen and compromise will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional spending won't ease stress. Make personal adjustments that will leave you feeling good about the way you look, what you do and the goals you set.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Linger over fond memories, reconnect with someone from your past and revisit ideas that can help you bring in extra cash. An unexpected gift or cash injection is heading your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stop worrying and start doing. Be willing to make peace and put negativity behind you. If you are ready to compromise, you will find a way to please everyone.

