Saturday, Dec. 19
Use whatever leverage you can drum up this year. Be creative, and take the initiative to broaden your skills. Speak up and show passion and leadership ability, and you will make an impression that will help you get ahead. Love is apparent, along with self-improvement and a better lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A change at home will require transparency if you want it to unfold without a hitch. Don’t keep secrets or be hesitant to question someone aloof or vague. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a passionate approach to whatever you do. Refuse to let anyone get you down or stand in your way. Anger will be a waste of time, so channel your energy into something that counts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down, take a break and catch your breath. Give yourself time to think about your priorities. Change is worthwhile only if it brings you joy and peace of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Heightened emotions will cause uncertainty. Consider your options, and if nothing looks good, take a pass and wait for something better to come along. Don’t make a move for the wrong reason.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stick to the script, and expect the same in return. Honesty will be essential if you plan to get things done. A contract, joint venture or move will pay off if you go through the proper channels.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A promise may be difficult to collect. Don’t let your emotions take charge if uncertainty regarding your position or status arises. Do something to ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The information you receive will be misleading. Ask questions, get what you want in writing and don’t be afraid to walk away. Evaluate a joint venture with rigor and a clear head.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — There are deals to consider and money to be made. An innovative plan will pay off, and a chance to make a professional move is apparent. Take on a project that requires creative thinking.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t rely on others to do things for you. If you take an energetic approach, you’ll reach your goal in record time. Celebrate your victory with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It will be challenging to know what to do based on the information you receive. Don’t give in to someone trying to push you in a questionable direction. Walk away if something doesn’t feel right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tackle unfinished tasks and get them out of the way before someone complains. Put your energy to work, and structure your day to ensure that you reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be realistic about your plans and how you implement them. Look for innovative ways to interest people who have something worthwhile to contribute. A change to the dynamics of a relationship will prove eventful.
