Saturday, Dec. 19

Use whatever leverage you can drum up this year. Be creative, and take the initiative to broaden your skills. Speak up and show passion and leadership ability, and you will make an impression that will help you get ahead. Love is apparent, along with self-improvement and a better lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A change at home will require transparency if you want it to unfold without a hitch. Don’t keep secrets or be hesitant to question someone aloof or vague. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a passionate approach to whatever you do. Refuse to let anyone get you down or stand in your way. Anger will be a waste of time, so channel your energy into something that counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down, take a break and catch your breath. Give yourself time to think about your priorities. Change is worthwhile only if it brings you joy and peace of mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Heightened emotions will cause uncertainty. Consider your options, and if nothing looks good, take a pass and wait for something better to come along. Don’t make a move for the wrong reason.