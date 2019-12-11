Thursday, Dec. 12

Preparation and organization will be your ticket forward. It’s up to you to work your way into key positions using charm, knowledge and experience to outmaneuver the competition. Positive change should be your goal this year, and hard work and discipline should be what you use to get results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put yourself out there. Opportunities come to those who get out and participate, not to those who sit at home waiting for something to happen. Volunteer work will lead to an exciting encounter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you offer solutions, you will attract attention. Don’t lose sight of what you want to gain for your time, effort and input. Take care of your health and update your appearance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Use your hands, intelligence and talents to come up with an idea and bring it to fruition. An offer will turn out to be better than anticipated.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Too much idle time will lead to trouble. Avoid getting involved in indulgent behavior with someone who entices you to do things you shouldn’t. Self-improvement should be your focus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}