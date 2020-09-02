AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your intuition will be right on target. Let your feelings lead the way, and you will avoid making a mistake. It’s a very good time to make physical improvements, so get moving.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do something entertaining. Join an online dance or fitness class, or reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and share your feelings. Romance looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend more time making things happen and less time talking and trying to convince others to help you. Don’t waste time arguing with someone who isn’t likely to budge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll crave change. Don’t expect or wait for something to happen. Take charge and put your plan in motion. How you deal with matters that affect work and home will determine how much you achieve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful who you let into your circle. Don’t be fooled by someone promising the impossible. You cannot move forward until you take care of the past. Freedom is your ticket to new beginnings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Dream a little dream, and turn it into reality. Approach uncertainty with an open mind, and you will discover a way to reach your objective. Serious discussions will bear fruit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the lead and do whatever it will take to live up to your promises. Recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. Hard work and honesty will be crucial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0