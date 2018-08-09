Friday, Aug. 10
Share, listen and figure out how to best move forward. Don’t disregard information that comes from an unlikely source. Don’t feel the need to keep up with others or live lavishly. Peace of mind and a solid reputation will bring you comfort and joy. Surround yourself with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Personal improvements will bring you high returns. Feel good about the way you look and present what you have to offer passionately. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll learn something new if you socialize with people or visit an unfamiliar place. The information you receive will bring about a change in lifestyle or direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t just sit there when you can take action. Get into shape or bring about changes at work or at home that will guarantee a more efficient or stress-free environment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look for a creative outlet or find someone or something that will open your eyes to alternative ways to live. Lean toward a moderate lifestyle that promotes health and prosperity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t feel you must make a change just because someone else does. If you take control, you’ll find a simple way to get the most out of what you already have.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you set practical goals, you will encourage positive change both at work and at home. Don’t take on responsibilities all by yourself. Ask for help and make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep emotional situations in perspective. If someone overreacts, keep your distance and put your energy into self-improvement and personal goals for the time being. Offer love, not discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A problem at work or involving your livelihood should be rectified quickly to avoid any lapse in payment or cash flow. Look for alternative ways to solve a setback.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Offer assistance to people you may need a favor from in return. A give-and-take situation will put you in a good position for future projects and prospects. Romance is featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t overspend or make a fuss if things don’t go your way. Be willing to do your own thing without expecting others to join in and help. Change begins within.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make plans with family or friends. Taking a short trip, collaborating on a project or setting up a romantic weekend with someone you love is favored. Personal improvements can be made.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A little charm will go a long way. Settle any differences you have using diplomacy to stabilize a partnership that has been undergoing change.
