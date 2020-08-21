CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discuss the changes you want to make, the cost involved and the help you will need. The response you receive will encourage you to get moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check personal papers, and update any documents that are about to lapse. Putting your finances in order will give you a better understanding of how best to spend and save your money.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay more attention to your health, appearance, family and friends. A change of attitude regarding work will encourage better relationships with the people who mean the most to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will take control, and your temper will flare up if you jump to conclusions. Take a moment to think matters through before you say or do something you’ll regret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Get involved in a project that moves you. Romance is on the rise, and discussing plans with a loved one will lead to a positive change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set your sights on self-improvement projects. Do something physical; it will pump you up and help you make lifestyle improvements.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use discretion when discussing personal matters. Listen attentively to what others have to contribute. You’ll be offered information that can help you make a wise decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.