AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An opportunity to use your skills to increase your income looks promising. Be open with someone you love, and you’ll come up with a plan to spend more time together.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to facts, do whatever it takes to keep the peace. You can be a good listener without meddling. If you offer suggestions, you’ll be the one blamed if things don’t work out.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your opinions to yourself, and someone will offer you enough information to make the best decision regarding your lifestyle and the path to follow. Romance is featured.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Taking an unnecessary gamble will lead to anxiety. Focus on what you can do without jeopardizing your health. You’ll discover a smart way to live up to your obligations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the facts, and refuse to let anyone entice you to do something detrimental. Someone will offer a false impression as to how well a person is doing emotionally or financially.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Doing a job to the best of your ability will alleviate criticism. Don’t argue with someone who is trying to make you look bad. Take the high road and be discreet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you handle situations will dictate the results. Use your charm and give a friendly nudge to someone you need in order to complete your journey. Romance is on the rise.

