Friday, Nov. 29
You’ll be tempted to take on too much this year. Try to be more selective in the choices you make and the people you associate with. How you conduct your life will determine how successful you will be. Aim high to discover your capabilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A business venture will excite you. Do research to make sure you know what you’re getting into. Don’t overspend to make an impression on someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Take time to think matters through before sharing your intentions. Spend time with the people you know you can count on for good advice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy. Don’t lose sight of your goals because someone is tempting you with something that will benefit them, not you. Listen, observe and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer time, not money or possessions, if you want to help someone. Love and respect will be yours if you keep at it. Set high standards and do what’s fair.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Discuss personal matters and resolve your differences with important people. Added responsibilities will leave you on edge. A positive attitude will help you accomplish what needs to be done. Make love, not war.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make this a memorable day. Spend time with loved ones. Focus on friends, family and those closest to you. A hobby will turn into a lucrative venture. You will benefit from your efforts.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your expenses to a minimum. Good advice will go much further than cash when it comes to someone who needs help. Attend a money-management seminar.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Nurture meaningful connections. Situations will get blown out of proportion if you don’t face problems quickly. A better relationship will be the result of compromise. Choose love over discord.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An idea you come up with could be a moneymaker. Don’t hesitate to turn it into something concrete. A little effort can go a long way. Hard work will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take an innovative approach to life, love and personal happiness. A change to the way you do things will save you money and ease your stress. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Avoid risky ventures. Take care of unfinished business to avoid criticism. Refuse to let someone bait you into a dispute or dump unwanted responsibilities in your lap.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pass along items you no longer need. A donation made to a worthy group will put you in good standing with someone who can help you in the future. Romance is on the rise.