Friday, Nov. 29

You’ll be tempted to take on too much this year. Try to be more selective in the choices you make and the people you associate with. How you conduct your life will determine how successful you will be. Aim high to discover your capabilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A business venture will excite you. Do research to make sure you know what you’re getting into. Don’t overspend to make an impression on someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Take time to think matters through before sharing your intentions. Spend time with the people you know you can count on for good advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep busy. Don’t lose sight of your goals because someone is tempting you with something that will benefit them, not you. Listen, observe and do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer time, not money or possessions, if you want to help someone. Love and respect will be yours if you keep at it. Set high standards and do what’s fair.

