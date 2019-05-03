Saturday, May 4
Look for opportunities, but don’t take on too much. Set a budget and a goal, and don’t deviate from your path, regardless of what others try to persuade you to do. Change can be good, but it has to be on your terms and within your means. When in doubt, take a pass.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions are best channeled into personal improvements and a healthier lifestyle. The less you share with others, the better you will do. A life-changing experience will impact you personally, emotionally and financially.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Intelligence will protect you from dishonest individuals. Fitness and proper diet will be the best path to self-confidence and a better future. Romance will improve your life and attitude.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone you look up to will help you change your attitude and recognize positive changes that you’ve been reluctant to pursue in the past. Look forward to new beginnings with optimism and enthusiasm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You be the judge when it comes to what’s right. Follow the path that feels comfortable. A chance to work alongside someone extraordinary will lead to greater opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live and learn. Get involved in something that will give you a broader view of a subject, interest or individual. A major life improvement is waiting in the wings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Move forward, regardless of what others do. Don’t lose sight of your goals just because someone doesn’t share them with you. Allow others freedom and you will get the same in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change will inspire you to follow your heart and go after your dreams. A partnership with someone who shares your goals will lead to an unusual and exceptional friendship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Personal improvements will energize you. If you take on a challenge, you will discover how resilient you can be. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home and make adjustments that will encourage you to start a new project or take care of unfinished personal business. Organize and prepare for the future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get serious about the way you look, feel and conduct yourself. Make cultivating good habits and strong routines, and spending time with healthy people priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Know your limits, and don’t exceed what you can handle physically, emotionally or financially. Choose a path that is health-oriented and budget-conscious. Avoid people who encourage bad habits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take your time and think matters through carefully. The choices you make should be prudent and cautious. Discussion will help clear up uncertainty or confusion.
