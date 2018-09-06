Friday, Sept. 7
Test the waters and bring about positive change. Explore and expand your universe as you delve into unfamiliar territory. What you gain will enhance your life, relationships and happiness. Don’t despair; if one door closes, another will open. Embrace the future with enthusiasm, courage and desire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Plan to attend a social event, take a trip or get involved in activities that involve physical activity or children. The people and places you encounter will enrich your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make suggestions, but don’t offer to do too much for others. You’ll be taken advantage of if you are overly accommodating or don’t know when or how to say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Settle into a routine. The more structured your life is, the better. If you give in to someone’s emotional whims, you will end up having little time to take care of your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick close to home and protect your assets, possessions and a relationship with a loved one. Someone trying to meddle in your affairs will give you the wrong impression.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can take the world by storm. Stand tall and put your plans in motion. A moneymaking deal looks promising and will bring about positive change to your standard of living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look for an investment that will help you expand your plans. A partnership will hold you back. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Taking care of business before moving on to pleasurable pastimes will leave a good impression on someone who can be beneficial to you in the future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take good care of your health. Avoid getting involved with anyone who is a bad influence or is negative and aggressive. Surround yourself with people who share your opinions, likes and dislikes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you want to make a change, put your plans in motion. A job opportunity looks promising and should be dealt with before you move on to social activities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share the love with those who bring you joy. Arrange to host a gathering at your place or spend time fixing up your space to accommodate future projects.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Try something unique. Showing interest in someone else’s activities will give you an idea for things you can do in your life that will make you feel content and at ease.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t pick a fight or get involved with people who want to change you or coax you into something that isn’t good for you. Aim to stabilize your life instead of disrupting it.
