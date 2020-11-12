Friday, Nov. 13

Set your mind free of clutter and pending problems. Evaluate your life, position and goals. Strive to head in a direction that allows personal growth, adventure and the fulfillment of your lifelong ambitions. Take ownership of mistakes and move forward with transparency.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let your emotions step in when dealing with sensitive issues. A clear view of what’s happening will be necessary if you want to resolve problems. Welcome change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to other activities. Plan something special for you and a loved one. Romance is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Get approval before making a change that will affect others. An unusual request or project will entice you. A change at home will ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of personal matters. Find a healthy, fun way to stay in shape. Avoid temptation and emotional manipulation. Take care of your health.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) —Jump into the spotlight. Join forces with someone who shares your vision and wants to contribute. You can accomplish a great deal if you are disciplined and flexible.