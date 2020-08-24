AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Remembering the past will help you avoid making the same mistake twice. Make adjustments to counter any negativity that comes your way. Focus on your strengths, and work on your weaknesses.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stay mellow. If you overreact or let uncertainty get to you, it will be challenging to handle the emotional fallout. Focus on what you know and what you want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Talk to a trusted friend about something that has been weighing on your mind. Assess your situation, and break away from whatever is holding you back. Get rid of what you no longer need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay close attention to your relationships. Someone will disappoint you if you put too much faith in him or her. If you exude confidence, you will come out on top.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Taking a risk or making an unexpected change will not go over well with the people close to you. Truth matters; don’t believe everything you hear. Avoid unsavory influences.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your persuasive powers to get others see things your way. A last-minute plan with a colleague will help you get ahead. Generosity and thoughtfulness will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to improve your surroundings or take care of unfinished chores. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Prepare yourself for some unexpected costs.

