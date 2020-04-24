LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a step forward. Stop procrastinating and letting others interfere in your business. Be responsible and do things the way you see fit. Expand your mind, philosophy and awareness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a breather, rethink your next move and do your best to sidestep opposition, arguments and untrustworthy people. Concentrate on yourself, your talents and being positive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be straightforward, or you will end up in a difficult situation. Get along with everyone, and avoid being challenged. Nurture the relationships that contribute to your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may crave change, but taking your time can spare you from making a mistake. Look at every angle, assess your current holdings and consider the long-term effects before making a move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can stabilize your life and gain confidence if you are diligent and pay close attention to detail. A romantic gesture will lead to a more intimate relationship with someone special.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your situation is facing changes. Before you make a move, consider what’s best for you. Someone will try to intervene if you hesitate. Question motives, honesty and integrity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your charm to get your way. Reconnecting with someone from your past will be revealing and will help you make a decision you’ve been reluctant to make. Romance is featured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0