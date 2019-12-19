TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be content with the way you look and be confident in the way you present who you are and what you have to offer. Don’t let anyone manipulate you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep moving until you complete everything on your list. A change regarding a rule or regulation should not be ignored. Make whatever adjustment is necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional meddling will take place if you let an outsider interfere in your personal affairs. Take control and concentrate on the people who mean the most to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take part in an exciting challenge, but don’t take a risk that could jeopardize you physically. Make sure you tell a loved one how you feel. Romance is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let your actions speak for you. Helping others is admirable, but remember to put your loved ones first. A positive attitude and change at home will help you avoid discord.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you ask friends and family to help with chores, you will finish them faster, leaving time for a little festive cheer. If you feel uncertain about a personal change you’ve been considering, take a pass.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reconnecting with someone from your past will confuse you. Don’t believe everything you hear. Focus on creative endeavors, not on someone who is trying to manipulate you emotionally.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0