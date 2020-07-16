SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do whatever it takes to ensure you don’t give someone the wrong impression. Send a clear message and leave nothing to chance, and you will get respect and honesty in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A disagreement will set you back. Stay calm, look for solutions and be willing to make a change. Give others the freedom you want and go about your business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a break, sit back, relax and pamper yourself. Clear a space that will accommodate something that you enjoy doing. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t make gestures that don’t reflect your true feelings. Sending someone the wrong message will put you in a vulnerable position. Be straight and tell it like it is.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your opinions to yourself until you have all the facts. Getting into a scuffle unprepared will set you back. Look for clues that will help you do what’s right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give only what’s fair. If someone pushes you to dig deeper into your pockets, be prepared to walk away. You may thrive on change, but you also need to be in control.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional matters will escalate if honesty doesn’t prevail. Choose your words carefully to avoid being reminded of past mistakes. Don’t let ego come between you and what’s right.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0