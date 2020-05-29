SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do when there are so many possibilities. Expand your knowledge and make a difference by contributing to something you value. Speak up regarding your beliefs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let emotional issues interfere with your plans. It’s best to get along and to distance yourself from troublemakers or those who encourage you to adopt bad habits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take care of personal matters. Look over your documents, investments or issues that could jeopardize your health. Adopt a healthy and happy lifestyle. A creative project will ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let someone interfere in your business. Pay attention to domestic matters and figure out how best to deal with inevitable changes. Be open about your feelings and intentions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Observe what others do and say. Consider the motives that someone close to you might have before you commit to something you aren’t sure you want to do. It’s OK to say no.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Someone you think you can trust will let you down. Focus on personal and financial gain, not on joint ventures. Do your best. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will give you a different perspective on life and what you are capable of doing. Draw on your experience, and you will be able to cut corners and save time and money.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0