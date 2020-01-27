Tuesday, Jan. 28

Pull yourself together and get on with your life this year. If you are determined, you will meet any obstacles or challenges with a winner’s attitude and a reluctance to give in or give up. Embrace new beginnings, stay in control, concentrate on your objective and shoot for the stars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Contemplate what you want to do next. Nothing is forever, and although you may enjoy what you have, a change will encourage personal growth, new skills and experiences.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your sights set on your goal. If you go off course, you will have to backtrack. Refuse to let someone lead you astray or goad you into a debate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your insight and ability to help others will put you in a favored position. Your intentions and motives are positive, and because of this, success will be yours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You will sparkle if you step into the limelight. If you get involved in a group effort, you will get more than you give. Your ability to work a crowd will be advantageous.