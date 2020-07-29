× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, July 30

Don’t labor over what you can’t do. Stay focused on what’s best for you and the people who complement your personality. Strive for personal progress. Be passionate and channel your energy into the people and projects that mean the most to you. Personal improvements, physical fitness and romance are featured.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get into a routine. Proper diet and exercise will help you look and feel your best. Listen to your inner voice, not to what an outsider tells you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency and difficulty dealing with others. Concentrate on what you can do and how best to approach your objectives. Refuse to let personal matters hold you back professionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Engage in activities or jobs that require your physical rather than intellectual skills. A misunderstanding will lead to a setback. Personal growth, physical improvements, love and romance are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t doubt your capability. Your ideas and energy will help you excel. Present and promote what you have to offer, and you’ll receive positive input.