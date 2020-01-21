Wednesday, Jan. 22

Make a point to resolve settlements, legal issues and financial concerns. Take on whatever comes your way with intelligence and diligence. You will navigate your way to a place that is less stressful, more comfortable and more appealing. This is your year to advance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Dealing with people and their concerns will be taxing, but what you accomplish will help you redesign how you want to move forward from this point forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional situation will give you a reason to make adjustments in your life. Listen to others, decipher who is in your corner, make your plans clear and stabilize your position.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Mistakes will happen if you overreact. Don’t question others or complain, go about your business and show how efficient you can be. When uncertainty prevails, take time out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful what you chase. An impulsive move will lead to regret. Take your time to consider your options and focus on what’s feasible. A positive attitude will improve prospects.

