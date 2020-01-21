Wednesday, Jan. 22
Make a point to resolve settlements, legal issues and financial concerns. Take on whatever comes your way with intelligence and diligence. You will navigate your way to a place that is less stressful, more comfortable and more appealing. This is your year to advance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Dealing with people and their concerns will be taxing, but what you accomplish will help you redesign how you want to move forward from this point forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional situation will give you a reason to make adjustments in your life. Listen to others, decipher who is in your corner, make your plans clear and stabilize your position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Mistakes will happen if you overreact. Don’t question others or complain, go about your business and show how efficient you can be. When uncertainty prevails, take time out.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful what you chase. An impulsive move will lead to regret. Take your time to consider your options and focus on what’s feasible. A positive attitude will improve prospects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let personal matters and anger filter into your professional world, causing mistakes or reduced productivity. Use your brain over brawn and focus on your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Change your direction or learn something that will help you advance. Don’t show vulnerability when you should be accepting and dealing with the inevitable. Move forward instead of standing still or losing ground.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put in overtime and accomplish your goals. If you plan a vacation, it will give you the incentive to get things done on time. Be demonstrative, and you’ll drum up support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A jovial attitude will encourage popularity. Plan to have fun or start a new hobby that is conducive to expanding your friendships. A self-improvement program will bring rewarding results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You cannot count on others to help you. Criticism and complaints will not solve problems. Look for positive incentives if you want others to adhere to your way of thinking.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Patience will pay off. Focus your attention on the details, and be precise when asking questions. Changing your routine or taking better care of your physical and emotional well-being will be rejuvenating.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t give up. Stay focused on what’s important to you and ignore anyone trying to entice you to do something that won’t benefit you. Don’t let your ego take charge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll have mixed emotions regarding what others want you to do. Size up whatever situation you face and offer up only what you can afford. Personal gain and growth should be your priorities.