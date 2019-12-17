TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be prepared to give a little and to take something in return. Be generous of your time and open with your feelings. An unusual opportunity shouldn’t be ignored. A change looks promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Knowledge will be a powerful tool when you’re facing someone who tends to stretch the truth or offer false information. Don’t get into an argument; state the facts and keep moving forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Getting together with someone you haven’t seen in a long time will be rejuvenating. The ideas you share with each other will encourage you to stay in touch and to collaborate more. Romance is in the stars.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take time to rethink your strategy. If your plan isn’t panning out, switch gears and try something else. Don’t let your emotions interfere with you making the right decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you can’t find the words, make your actions count. A kind gesture will be well received and will lead to an unexpected reward. Romance waits in the wings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Consider the source of the information you receive and choose not to take action. Keeping the peace is in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do things for others and reap the rewards. Your input will help bring about positive change to your community, family or employer. Celebrate with a loved one.

