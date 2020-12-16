TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful make a commitment that will be difficult to honor. An emotional situation will lead to a change of heart and a costly endeavor. Don’t cut ties with a sure thing unnecessarily.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Invest more time in something you want to pursue. An energetic approach will encourage others to help you reach your objective. Make plans with a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Limit what you spend. Hard work will pay off. Work alone if it will deter others from interfering with your plans. Rethink your strategy with efficiency and frugality in mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have plenty of opportunities if you stick to your game plan. Refuse to let anyone persuade you to take part in something that won’t benefit you. It’s time to put your needs first and strive to reach your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The changes you make will be disruptive if you haven’t discussed what you want to do with a partner or a family member. Be up-front and get those you care about involved in your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let uncertainty take the reins. You have a limited amount of time to make a decision and put your plans in motion. Get what has to be done out of the way as quickly as possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let your emotions limit what you can achieve. Look for opportunity and seize the moment. You will encounter individuals who have something valuable to offer. Be creative at all times.

