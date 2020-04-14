VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Head in a direction that will encourage personal growth and education. Don’t make decisions based on your emotions. Avoid arguments and protect yourself against financial loss.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A simple cost-efficient lifestyle will help you ease stress. Don’t take on problems that don’t belong to you. Concentrate on finishing what you start, physical improvement and romance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Slow down. You are best off living with what you’ve got until you figure out what’s best. Look for a creative project that promotes friendship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your life simple, move forward at a steady pace, and avoid indulgent or meddlesome individuals. Make improvements to your living quarters or arrangements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Uncertainties surrounding travel or relationships with friends or relatives will arise. Do more listening and less talking to avoid being seen as controlling. Work on personal growth instead of trying to change others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You will receive information that will help you avoid a risky venture. If you work with what you have, you’ll get things done on time and within budget. Romance is in the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t ignore orders or turn a blind eye to mandatory changes. Consider what you can do to improve your community, relationships and reputation. Consider your motives before you alter your life.

