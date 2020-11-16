Tuesday, Nov. 17

Go about your business and put your plans in place. Have faith in yourself and what you do. Planning, hard work and perseverance will be your ticket to a better future. Poor health decisions will be your downfall. Think positively at all times.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Abide by the rules and avoid trouble. Use common sense in risky situations. Make adjustments where needed. Moderation will be your saving grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make home improvements, help others and keep an eye out for opportunity. An intimate relationship will require open, honest discussion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take your time, verify facts, talk to experts and focus on practicality. Keep your life simple, moderate and peaceful. Offer others the same freedom you want for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let a change of plans disrupt your world. Happiness is the perquisite of doing what you enjoy to the best of your ability. Don’t look back.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’re on a roll. You can accomplish whatever you set out to do as long as you give your all and do your research. Preparation and fortitude go hand in hand.