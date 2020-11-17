ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Avoid no-win situations. Find a way to overcome controversy and build better relationships with others. How you present who you are and what you want will be crucial.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think your plans through, and refuse to let anyone interfere. Don’t succumb to peer pressure or mind games. Follow your heart and make positive adjustments as you advance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you let someone get in your way, you’ll fall short of your goal. Taking on someone’s problems won’t help them or you. Offer suggestions, but don’t take charge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your cool, regardless of what others do. Focus on finding ways to handle capably your money and responsibilities. A unique approach to life, love and happiness will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what has to be done without complaint. If you raise issues, you will meet with opposition. Get things done on time, and avoid a pointless debate. Take action instead of talking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got what it takes to win. Take on a challenge, embrace competition and make adjustments if you don’t like what you see. You don’t need to impress anyone other than yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change what isn’t working for you. Take better care of your home, family and financial affairs. An emotional scene won’t help you solve anything. Be honest, direct and willing to compromise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0