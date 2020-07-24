CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid getting into a spat with someone eager to fight back. If a change is necessary, make it in good faith and with the support of those affected by your actions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You can count on your emotions to steer you in the right direction. Listen to your heart and do what’s best for you. Personal improvements will boost your morale.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep personal information secret. Take an intelligent approach when dealing with seniors and children. Heartfelt discussions will get you further than forcing your will on others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t fall behind. Put in the time to finish what you start in order to avoid criticism and complaints. Physical activities will ease stress, and romance will brighten your day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your friends and family will welcome a change you make. Get into the swing of things and expand your interests. Time spent learning something new will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you remain calm, everything around you will settle down. Look inward and concentrate on personal growth and making physical changes that will boost your confidence. Romance will enhance your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make your thoughts and feelings clear. You may meet with opposition, but once you know who is on your side and who isn’t, it will pave the way to a better future.

