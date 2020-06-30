Wednesday, July 1
Make a promise to yourself to do and be your best this year. Set up a strategy for success, adopt a routine that will encourage optimum health and fitness and find a circle of friends who bring out the best in you. Progress begins with you. Take the first step.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have plenty of ideas regarding how to get ahead during dire times. Explore the possibilities and find out what it will take to reach your goal. Trust in your ability to excel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to do something physical. If you let your emotions take charge, you’ll face setbacks. Discipline, strategy and brute force will get you the results you desire. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A demonstrative approach will ensure that everyone knows what you think and how you feel. Follow your own suggestions, even if others do not. Live by your rules.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop procrastinating and start doing something that will make a difference. Your happiness is up to you, so take action and do whatever it takes to improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be resourceful, disciplined and innovative. Use your power of persuasion to influence others to do what’s right. A show of confidence will make it easier to get your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what’s right. If you want things done correctly, do them yourself. Personal improvement will encourage you to take better care of yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Disappointment will surface if you count on others to pitch in and help. If you want things to change, you should implement plans that you can carry out on your own.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get discouraged. Consider what will make you feel good and then pursue it. Self-improvement and personal challenges build your confidence and encourage new beginnings. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You will be in a prime professional position. A couple of changes will help you put a safe and profitable plan in place.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay calm, focus on your responsibilities and do your best to avoid conflict. A disciplined approach to health, money and getting along with others will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be open to suggestions, but do what works best for you. Your memory and intelligence won’t let you down. Discuss your plans with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to how you feel, look and respond to others. Get your priorities straight and put more time and effort into changes you can make to improve your life.
