× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 1

Make a promise to yourself to do and be your best this year. Set up a strategy for success, adopt a routine that will encourage optimum health and fitness and find a circle of friends who bring out the best in you. Progress begins with you. Take the first step.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have plenty of ideas regarding how to get ahead during dire times. Explore the possibilities and find out what it will take to reach your goal. Trust in your ability to excel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Plan to do something physical. If you let your emotions take charge, you’ll face setbacks. Discipline, strategy and brute force will get you the results you desire. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A demonstrative approach will ensure that everyone knows what you think and how you feel. Follow your own suggestions, even if others do not. Live by your rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop procrastinating and start doing something that will make a difference. Your happiness is up to you, so take action and do whatever it takes to improve your life.