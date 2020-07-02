× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 3

Go about your business, and be careful whom you pick a fight with this year. Put more effort into improving your relationships with the people who count in your life and building a secure home base to support your efforts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do the best job possible. It’s what you accomplish that will count, so don’t waste your time on petty disagreements. Don’t miss out on an opportunity because it entails change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make the physical and mental changes required to build confidence and raise your self-esteem. Don’t waste time arguing. Success will result if you stay focused and work alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Avoid outside influences or controlling individuals. Obtain facts and figures before making a decision. Don’t rely on others when you can invest in yourself. Avoid situations and people who could be harmful to your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You have the right idea, and if you are patient, you will see excellent results. Your charm and intelligence will ensure that you receive the help you need.