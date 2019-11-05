ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Go with the flow and don’t stop until you reach your destination. It’s up to you to protect your name, ideas and critical relationships from unfair accusations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go after your dreams. Size up situations, formulate ideas and do what has to be done. You can influence the outcome of a case if you take responsibility for your actions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose the easiest route. Dealing with matters that will improve relationships with people you care about will put your mind at ease. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you share your thoughts, the feedback you receive will help you fine-tune whatever it is you want to do. Network and reach out to people who can help you get ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A challenge will wake you up and push you to make a notable change. Play to win, embrace what life has to offer and use your skills to come out ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Join a group if it will help bring about a necessary change. Structure data, and living up to your promises will help you gain support. Walk away from bad behavior.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make plans with people who share your beliefs. Sticking to familiar territory will help you avoid emotional interference that could upset your plans. Physical fitness and updating your appearance are encouraged.

