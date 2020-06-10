× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday, June 11

Take everything into account before you alter your life. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with matters that can affect you personally or professionally. Taking a risk will be stressful and not worthwhile. Keeping the peace and maintaining stability is your best choice. Change begins within.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take note of what others have to say, but don’t let anyone persuade you to take part in something that isn’t right for you. Stick to your plans and finish what you start.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something you’ve never done before, and it will stimulate your mind and excite you about the future. A new routine will be energizing and prompt you to accomplish more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revive some of the activities you used to enjoy. Check on social media for some of the people who took part, and you’ll find someone who wants to participate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep moving forward regardless of what others do. Take the lead and turn your ideas and plans into something that will help you excel. An unusual partnership will interest you.