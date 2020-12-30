Friday, Jan. 1

Happiness is about living in the moment and recognizing what you have. Embrace life with an open heart. Use your intellect to improve your life and the world around you. Put your energy to good use, not toward bickering about things you cannot change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t get bogged down with emotional nonsense, arguing and trying to change others. Choose to be grateful for what you have and responsible for who you are and what you want to achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Live your dream, not someone else’s. Set your own pace, and take the steps that will help you live life your way. Opportunity is within reach; it’s up to you to take.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t count on hearsay or promises. Get what you want in writing before you get involved in something that has underlying implications. Honesty and integrity matter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Tunnel vision, coupled with muscle and discipline, will get you headed in the right direction. A change to the way you live will prompt closer ties to someone you love.