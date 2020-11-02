Tuesday, Nov. 3

Look at the possibilities and use your strengths to get ahead. Dismiss negativity and people who drag you down. Clear a path to a better future. Balance and integrity will be crucial to your success. Be respectful and honorable, and don’t hesitate to take the lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Walk away from situations that appear risky and avoid people who are trying to take advantage of you. Think twice before you donate money or get involved in a costly venture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep an open dialogue to offset accusations of evasive behavior. Don’t let a money matter get out of hand. Joint ventures are discouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you say something in haste, you will regret it. You are better off biding your time and listening to others. You may want change, but sound judgment and proper motives are essential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make positive changes at home that will add to your comfort and bring you closer to your loved ones. Put muscle behind your plans. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you are too quick to react, you will upset someone you love. Make a change that can help you get back on track or encourage a better way to earn a living.