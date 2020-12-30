Thursday, Dec. 31
Reaching a place where you feel at ease to do as you please and follow a meaningful path will encourage positive change. Take the initiative and put yourself first. If you are happy, you will spread joy to those you encounter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something to occupy your time that will bring about a positive and productive change at home. Set yourself up for success, not failure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open to change, but don’t allow someone to push you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs. Life is about choices; choose to do what’s best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be original in the way you approach others, and you will command the attention and help you require to get things done. Protect against health risks and people trying to undermine you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be reasonable, and problem-solving will be within reach. Concentrate on being better. Choose a path that will lead to your happiness. Make peace, love and romance priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give others the chance to voice an opinion. It may change your mind as well as improve your relationships. Arguing isn’t the solution; diplomacy will be necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — At the first sign of trouble, take a step back and evaluate your next move. Don’t trust someone offering false information. Focus on personal improvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A bargain is only useful if you need what you are purchasing. Don’t believe all the hype about something that sounds too good to be real. Don’t add to your angst; concentrate on diminishing stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on love, self-improvement and preparing yourself for the best year ever. Opportunities are heading your way, but how successful you are will depend on your ability to make things happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Catching up will help you put your life in perspective and believe in yourself. Put an end to whatever isn’t working for you, and start the new year on a positive note.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put plans for the new year in place, and the changes you want to make to your living arrangements will fall into place. Make love, romance and keeping the peace your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let uncertainty hold you back or unfinished business stand in your way. Embrace new beginnings, and make a decision that will impact your life. Don’t linger when the time is ripe for change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can bring in the new year paying more attention to those you live with and less to those urging you to be indulgent when caution is in your best interest.