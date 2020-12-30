Thursday, Dec. 31

Reaching a place where you feel at ease to do as you please and follow a meaningful path will encourage positive change. Take the initiative and put yourself first. If you are happy, you will spread joy to those you encounter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something to occupy your time that will bring about a positive and productive change at home. Set yourself up for success, not failure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open to change, but don’t allow someone to push you in a direction that doesn’t suit your needs. Life is about choices; choose to do what’s best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be original in the way you approach others, and you will command the attention and help you require to get things done. Protect against health risks and people trying to undermine you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be reasonable, and problem-solving will be within reach. Concentrate on being better. Choose a path that will lead to your happiness. Make peace, love and romance priorities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give others the chance to voice an opinion. It may change your mind as well as improve your relationships. Arguing isn’t the solution; diplomacy will be necessary.