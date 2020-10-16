PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can make a difference if you pitch in and help. Your insight, experience and understanding will inspire others. You’ll receive information that can help your financial situation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful how you handle situations that can affect your reputation, position or status. A reserved approach will keep you out of trouble. Use intelligence and facts to encourage others to make better decisions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ve got the right idea, so don’t hesitate. An outgoing approach will help you win the support you need. Changes at home or to the way you work will be beneficial.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Back away from questionable situations. Someone will take advantage of you if you buy into their plans. Play it safe, follow the rules and do your best to stay healthy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what comes naturally and avoid getting involved in other people’s plans. You’ll come up with a great idea that will improve your life and an important relationship. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t lose sight of your goals, regardless of what others do. Channel your energy into preparation. If you challenge yourself, you will make gains that exceed your expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learning something new will change your life. Personal growth, enlightenment and passion will encourage better relationships with the people who mean the most to you.

